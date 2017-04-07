April 7 Pact Industries Ltd

* Pact Industries Ltd says approved increase in authorized share capital to 150 million rupees

* Pact Industries Ltd says approved to raise funds via rights issue or private placement

* Pact Industries Ltd says approved to expand & diversify into auto part manufacturing business

* Pact Industries Ltd says approved to raise funds via bank borrowings of INR 100 million