BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
April 6 PacWest Bancorp:
* PacWest Bancorp and CU Bancorp agree to merge
* PacWest Bancorp - transaction valued at approximately $705 million
* PacWest Bancorp - transaction was approved by PacWest and CU Bancorp boards of directors
* PacWest Bancorp - CU Bancorp shareholders will receive 0.5308 shares of PacWest common stock and $12.00 in cash for each share of CU Bancorp
* PacWest Bancorp - total value of merger consideration is $39.45 per CU Bancorp share
* PacWest Bancorp - in connection with transaction, California united bank will be merged into pacific western bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.