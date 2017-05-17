May 17 Paddy Power Betfair
* CEO says has a lot of appetite to do more m&a in u.s.
* CEO says hard to see current intense competition at every
level in european market abating
* CEO says given level of competition we are cautious but
guardedly optimistic
* CEO says smaller players will continue to struggle, either
"wither on the vine" or be forced to consolidate
* CEO says appears to be appetite for considerable change to
uk fixed-odds betting terminals regulation, very comfortable
with ability to trade through it
* CEO says very happy with retail business, expects to open
shops in the uk in h2
* CEO speaking to media after Annual General Meeting
(Reporting By Padraic Halpin)