May 10 Paddy Power Betfair Plc
* Announces entry into daily fantasy sports market in United
States with acquisition of an early-stage operator, DRAFT
* Initial cash consideration paid on completion was $19
million, further cash consideration of up to $29 million payable
over next four years
* To maximise growth opportunity, substantial marketing
investment is envisaged in next few years, with an EBITDA loss
of approximately $20 million forecast in 2017
