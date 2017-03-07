BRIEF-Phosphagenics updates on arbitration with Mylan Laboratories
* On 26 May Co filed its expert reports in arbitration with Mylan Laboratories which include independent expert assessment of damages claimed
March 7 Paddy Power Betfair Plc
* Underlying EBITDA up 35 pct to 400 mln pounds with EBITDA margin increased to 26 pct from 22 pct
* Final dividend of 113 pence per share results in total dividends for year of 165 pence per share
* Trading in 2017 to date has been in line with our expectations, with group sportsbook stakes up 22 pct or 12 pct constat currency basis
* Group is well positioned to deliver sustainable, profitable growth
* FY revenue up 18 pct to 1,551 mln pounds, with double-digit growth across all four operating divisions Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
* Unit PT. Hok tong increased its investment in PT. Rubber Hock Lie through subscription of 1.6 million new shares in share capital of Hock Lie