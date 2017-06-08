BRIEF-Swiss Finance & Property Investment secures development opportunity in Basel region
* SECURES PURCHASE RIGHT FOR A SITE IN MÜNCHENSTEIN AND ARLESHEIM OF APPROXIMATELY 40‘000 M2
June 8 PAI Partners:
* PAI Partners-entered negotiations with Intermediate Capital, Sagesse Retraite Santé for sale of majority stake in Domusvi, operator of nursing homes
* PAI Partners: completion is subject to consultation with domusvi's works council, clearance from competition and regulatory authorities
* PAI Partners- PAI was advised by Rothschild, BNPP and Goldman Sachs. Lazard was acting as financial advisor to ICG and SRS (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* SECURES PURCHASE RIGHT FOR A SITE IN MÜNCHENSTEIN AND ARLESHEIM OF APPROXIMATELY 40‘000 M2
WASHINGTON, June 22 A seven-year push by U.S. Republicans to dismantle Obamacare and kill the taxes it imposed on the wealthy reached a critical phase on Thursday when Senate Republican leaders unveiled a draft bill they aim to put to a vote, possibly as early as next week.