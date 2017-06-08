June 8 PAI Partners:

* PAI Partners-entered negotiations with Intermediate Capital, Sagesse Retraite Santé for sale of majority stake in Domusvi, operator of nursing homes

* PAI Partners: completion is subject to consultation with domusvi's works council, clearance from competition and regulatory authorities

* PAI Partners- PAI was advised by Rothschild, BNPP and Goldman Sachs. Lazard was acting as financial advisor to ICG and SRS