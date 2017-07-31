FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pain Therapeutics announces FDA clears investigational new drug application for PTI-125
July 31, 2017 / 12:12 PM / 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Pain Therapeutics announces FDA clears investigational new drug application for PTI-125

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Pain Therapeutics Inc

* Pain Therapeutics announces FDA has cleared an investigational new drug (IND) application for PTI-125

* Pain Therapeutics Inc - ‍company's phase I study with PTI-125 will be funded by a $1.7 million grant from NIH​

* Pain Therapeutics Inc - ‍FDA cleared its investigational new drug (IND) application for PTI-125, a novel drug candidate to treat Alzheimer's disease​

* Pain Therapeutics- ‍clinical testing with PTI-125 will begin shortly, with funding provided by a $1.7 million research grant from National Institutes of Health​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

