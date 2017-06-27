Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
June 27 Painted Pony Energy Ltd-
* Painted Pony announces retirement of CFO
* Painted Pony Energy - John H. Van de Pol, CFO, has advised Painted Pony's board of directors and executive team of his intention to retire
* Painted Pony Energy Ltd - van de pol's retirement will be effective august 15, 2017
* Painted Pony Energy Ltd - an executive search firm has been engaged to find a suitable replacement. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 Southwest Airlines Co said it would reduce the number of flights to Cuba, joining other U.S. airlines, as President Donald Trump's Cuba policy continues to restrict Americans traveling to the country.