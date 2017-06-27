June 27 Painted Pony Energy Ltd-

* Painted Pony announces retirement of CFO

* Painted Pony Energy - John H. Van de Pol, CFO, has advised Painted Pony's board of directors and executive team of his intention to retire

* Painted Pony Energy Ltd - van de pol's retirement will be effective august 15, 2017

* Painted Pony Energy Ltd - an executive search firm has been engaged to find a suitable replacement.