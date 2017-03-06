March 6 Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd

* Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd - reduced 2017 capital spending to $288 million from previously announced capital budget of $319 million

* Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd - expect capital spending in 2018 of $216 million

* Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd - anticipate drilling 58 net wells and completing 51 net wells as part of 2017 capital program

* Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd - expect to drill 37 net wells and complete 42 net wells in 2018

* Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd - anticipate annual average daily production in 2018 of 360 mmcfe/d (60,000 boe/d)

* Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd - expect 2017 annual average daily production of approximately 260 mmcfe/d

* Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd - 2018 capital plan is expected to deliver annual average daily production of 360 mmcfe/d (60,000 boe/d)

* Painted Pony - believes decision to reduce 2017 capital budget, reduction to 2018 development plan is based on current commodity strip price outlook

* Painted Pony - production levels from reduced 2017 budget, 2018 development plan are expected to fulfill co's take-or-pay processing commitments