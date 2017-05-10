May 10 Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd
* Painted Pony reports increased credit facilities and first quarter 2017 financial and
operating results
* Increased production by 116% to 215.3 mmcfe/d (35,878 boe/d), in-line with previously
released guidance in q1
* Corporation has entered into an agreement to increase its credit facilities to $500
million
* Painted Pony's pro forma 2017 capital program is expected to be $348 million
* Painted Pony expects pro forma production volumes during q2 of 2017 to average
approximately 234 mmcfe/d
* Average pro forma production volumes for 2017 are expected to be approximately 290.0
mmcfe/d
* Qtrly funds flow from operations $0.25
