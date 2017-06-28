BRIEF-Pure Cycle says entered into agreements with 3 national home builders
* Entered into agreements with three national home builders for the sale of lots at Sky Ranch
June 28 Paion Ag :
* Positive headline data in U.S. Phase III trial with Remimazolam for procedural sedation undergoing bronchoscopy
* Primary efficacy endpoint successfully achieved
* Remimazolam met its primary efficacy endpoint in U.S. Phase III clinical trial in procedural sedation in patients undergoing bronchoscopy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 29 Britain intends to subject Rupert Murdoch's takeover of European pay-TV group Sky to a lengthy in-depth investigation after finding the $15 billion deal risks giving the media mogul too much power over the news agenda.