August 1, 2017 / 2:50 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Pak Tak International ‍announces disposal of new energy business companies​

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Pak Tak International Ltd

* ‍Announces disposal of new energy business companies​

* Deal for consideration of rmb38 million

* Vendor, being an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of co, entered into equity transfer agreement with shenzhen baosheng jewellery co

* Expected that unaudited gain before taxation accrued to group as a result of transaction would be approximately hk$4 million

* Unit Marvel Innovator Investment has conditionally agreed to sell sale interest to Shenzhen Baosheng Jewellery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

