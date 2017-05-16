Cenovus Energy CEO Brian Ferguson to step down
June 20 Cenovus Energy Inc said on Tuesday its chief executive, Brian Ferguson, would retire in October, following a more than eight-year stint at the helm of the Canadian oil company.
May 16 Palatin Technologies Inc-
* Palatin Technologies Inc reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 results; teleconference and webcast to be held on May 16, 2017
* Q3 loss per share $0.02
* Palatin Technologies Inc says for quarter ended March 31, 2017, recognized $10.8 million in contract revenue related to license agreement with amag
* Palatin Technologies - proceeds from license agreement with amag, capital resources will be adequate to fund planned operations through calendar year 2018
* UTC Aerospace Systems- propeller upgrades for U.S. Air National Guard LC-130 aircraft commenced this month with fitting of NP2000 propeller system