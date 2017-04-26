BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 26 Pal Aqar for Real Estate Development and Management:
* Q1 net income after tax JOD 25,427 versus JOD 128,633 year ago
* Q1 revenue JOD 236,672 versus JOD 300,773 year ago Source: (bit.ly/2p2Jt2e) Further company coverage: )
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: