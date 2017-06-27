BRIEF-Rajputana Investment & Finance to consider bonus issue
* Says board to consider bonus issue
(Corrects year in first bullet to 2017 from 2016 after company corrects statement)
June 26 Pallinghurst Resources Ltd:
* As of 5:30 p.m. on 26 June 2017, Pallinghurst has received valid acceptances in respect of 205,853,201 Gemfields shares
* Together with Gemfields shares already held by co, this represents about 75.18 pct of existing issued share capital of Gemfields
* Offer is open for acceptances until 1:00 p.m. (London Time) on 4 July 2017
BERLIN, June 27 Low interest rates are the biggest risk to Germany's financial system which is robust overall, the financial stability committee said on Tuesday, adding while the banking system has become more resilient, risks have also increased.