March 22 Pallinghurst Resources Ltd:

* EPS,HEPS is expected to be usc 6.0 for year ended 31 December 2016 versus to a loss and headline loss per share of usc 20.0 year ago

* In zar terms, fy earnings and headline earnings per share will be zar0.86 (zar2.50 loss and headline loss per share for comparative period) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)