June 18 Palm Hills Developments Company Sae
:
* Receives New Urban Communities Authority's (NUCA) approval
on co-development of integrated residential community spanning
12.6 million sqm in West Cairo
* Co to be responsible for financing, construction,
development, internal infrastructure, marketing and sales
activities
* NUCA will be contributing land bank in addition to all
external associated infrastructure to boundaries of land
* Project is planned for launch during 2018
* NUCA to recieve cash revenue share of 26 percent, in-kind
payment of up to 371k sqm of residential built up area (BUA),
50k sqm of commercial BUA
Source: (bit.ly/2tB6EzY)
