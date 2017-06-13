BRIEF-Neoglory Prosperity's unit wins bid for land site for 3.3 bln yuan
* Says unit wins bid for land site for 3.3 billion yuan ($482.34 million)
June 13 Palo Alto Networks Inc:
* Palo Alto Networks Inc says is forming a $20 million security venture fund
* $20 million security venture fund expects to collaborate with Greylock Partners and Sequoia Capital
* Fund will be aimed at seed-, early- and growth-stage security companies with a cloud-based application approach Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 23 Four Arab states boycotting Qatar over alleged support for terrorism have sent Doha a list of 13 demands including closing Al Jazeera television and reducing ties to Iran, an official of one of the four countries said.