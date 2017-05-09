May 9 Pan American Silver Corp
* Pan American Silver announces unaudited net earnings of
$20.0 million ($0.13 per share) for the first quarter of 2017
* Qtrly gold production was 37.7 thousand ounces compared
with 41.2 thousand ounces in q1 2016
* Qtrly silver production was 6.20 million ounces compared
with 6.42 million ounces in Q1 of 2016
* Says consolidated all-in sustaining costs per silver ounce
sold were $12.63 in q1 2017 compared with $13.12 in Q1 2016
* Qtrly revenue of $198.7 million was 26% higher than $158.3
million reported in q1 2016
* Qtrly basic adjusted earnings $0.06 per share
* Qtrly basic earnings per share $0.13
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $184.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "expansion of dolores mine is on track with underground
mine development scheduled for completion in 2017"
* "There have been no revisions to pan american's guidance
for 2017, as provided in its press release dated January 12,
2017"
