April 25 Pan American Silver Corp

* Total consideration for cose transaction is $15 million, of which $7.5 million is deferred

* Pan American Silver to acquire cose project from Patagonia Gold

* Total consideration for cose transaction includes a 1.5 pct net smelter return royalty

* Co's unit Minera Triton Argentina will acquire 100 pct of Patagonia Gold's Cap-Oeste Sur Este project in Santa Cruz, Argentina

* Patagonia Gold has been granted an exclusive option to purchase from Co's unit, the Calcatreu gold-silver project for $15 million