April 27 Pan Orient Energy Corp:

* Pan Orient Energy Corp: East Jabung PSC AYU-1X exploration well update

* Pan Orient Energy-operator of East Jabung production sharing contract said estimated commencement of drilling of AYU-1X exploration well delayed to late Q2 2017

* Pan Orient Energy Corp - estimated commencement of drilling of AYU-1X exploration delayed due to delays related to unusually heavy monsoon rainfall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: