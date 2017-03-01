GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia steady on firmer Wall Street, pound nurses losses
* Little overall reaction to North Korea's latest missile launch
March 1 Panacea Biotec Ltd
* Panacea Biotec clarifies on news item "Narayana Hrudayalaya in advanced talks to buy Panacea Biotec's Gurgaon hospital."
* Says unit Newrise Healthcare exploring options including disposal of stake either in full or in part
* Says co kept on negotiating with several parties for partial/complete sale of stake in the said unit
* Says not signed any definitive transaction docs with Narayana Hrudayalaya
* Says co has entered into talks with Narayana Hrudayalaya in Aug 2016 and signed non-binding MoU on Dec 27, 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2m7iNMD Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, May 27 Adani Enterprises will get no exemption or discounted rates on royalties it has to pay to develop its Carmichael coal mine project in Australia, Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Saturday.