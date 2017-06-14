BRIEF-Chongqing Changan Automobile to dispose M302 production line at no less than 13.6 mln yuan
* Says it plans to list its production line (M302) at no less than 13.6 million yuan
June 14Panasonic Corp
* Says it acquires 43.6 million shares of PanaHome Corp , at the price of 1,200 yen per share, from April 28 to June 13, with a settlement date on June 20
* Says the company will increase stake in PanaHome to 80.1 percent from 54.2 percent
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/4Pe2Cc
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to list its production line (M302) at no less than 13.6 million yuan
* Says its unit will invest 2.4 million yuan to set up investment management company with partner