Feb 21 Panasonic Manufacturing Philippines Corp

* clarification on the 10B sales for fiscal year ending march 2017 appeared on various news article.

* projected sales for feb and mar 2017 amounting to 973.6 million pesos and 1.29 billion pesos respectively

* inform commission of the actual sales of Panasonic as of jan2017 amounting to 8.94 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: