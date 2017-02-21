BRIEF-Synlait Milk purchases 100% of shares of New Zealand Dairy Company
* Has purchased 100 pct of shares of New Zealand Dairy Company
Feb 21 Panasonic Manufacturing Philippines Corp
* clarification on the 10B sales for fiscal year ending march 2017 appeared on various news article.
* projected sales for feb and mar 2017 amounting to 973.6 million pesos and 1.29 billion pesos respectively
* inform commission of the actual sales of Panasonic as of jan2017 amounting to 8.94 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* China New Borun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results