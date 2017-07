July 4 (Reuters) - Pancontinental Oil & Gas NL

* Tullow has agreed to transfer to ongc videsh a 30% non-operated participating interest in pel 37

* Tullow has requested pancontinental's consent to proposed transfer to ongc videsh in accordance with provisions of joa

* Tullow Namibia signed farmout agreement regarding Namibia Pel 37 with Ongc Videsh Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)