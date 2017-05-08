May 8 Pandora Media Inc:
* Pandora announces $150 million investment by kkr
* KKR's Richard Sarnoff to join Pandora board
* Pandora media inc- offering may be upsized to a total of
$250 million should company determine to issue additional shares
* Pandora Media - under terms of investment, KKR will
purchase an aggregate of $150 million in a new designated series
a convertible preferred stock of co
* Pandora Media - the series a preferred stock is
convertible into common stock, cash or a combination thereof at
a conversion price of $13.50 per share
* Investment is being made by KKR through its sponsored
investment funds
