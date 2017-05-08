BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA
May 8 Pandora Media Inc:
* Pandora announces new governance measures and confirms ongoing strategic review
* Says James M. P. Feuille and Peter Gotcher will resign from board of directors
* At 2017 annual meeting of stockholders, board will recommend that stockholders approve resolution to declassify board and provide for annual election of directors in future.
* At 2017 annual meeting of stockholders, board will recommend that stockholders approve resolution to declassify board
* Pandora Media - board is forming independent committee, to be chaired by Timothy Leiweke, independent director, to identify and appoint new directors
* Pandora media inc says Centerview Partners Llc and Morgan Stanley will continue to advise board regarding ongoing review of strategic alternatives
* Pandora Media - "positioned company to evaluate any potential strategic alternatives, including a sale, in 30 days before financing is set to close"
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.