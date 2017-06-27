Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
June 27 Pandora Media Inc
* Pandora Media Inc - board initiates CEO search following Tim Westergren decision to step down; CFO Naveen Chopra named interim CEO
* Pandora Media Inc - Pandora also announced that President Mike Herring and CMO Nick Bartle are departing company
* Pandora Media Inc - Jason Hirschhorn is chief executive officer of Redef Group, a digital content curation company that he founded in 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 Southwest Airlines Co said it would reduce the number of flights to Cuba, joining other U.S. airlines, as President Donald Trump's Cuba policy continues to restrict Americans traveling to the country.