BRIEF-Autodis plans to divest its Polish subsidiary
* Autodis Group - Autodis Group will divest subsidiary AD Poland to Rhiag Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of LKQ Corporation
April 20 Danish jewellery maker Pandora says:
* Has decided to update its reporting structure to ensure that it more appropriately reflects the performance of the underlying business drivers
* "Our updated financial reporting structure will provide greater clarity around the development of our owned and operated retail business, which is making a growing contribution to Group revenue"
* Since 2012, revenue from PANDORA owned concept stores has increased at an annual average growth rate of approximately 80 percent
* "And we anticipate that from 2017 revenue from PANDORA owned concept stores will surpass the reported revenue from franchise concept stores"
* The financial guidance is unchanged and the content of this release will have no impact on PANDORA's outlook for 2017, it adds
* A conference call for investors and financial analysts will be held Thursday 1000 CEST (0800 GMT)
* For more detail, click here
* Proxy advisory firm Egan-Jones recommends Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders vote Marcato's white proxy card "for" all four of Marcato's nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: