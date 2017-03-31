March 31 Panera Bread Co:

* Launch of a series of new 100pct clean, non-carbonated craft beverages made with no artificial sweeteners

* Panera Bread - beginning April 5, new teas, lemonades, frescas will roll out in bakery-cafes with signage posting calories, added sugar in each beverage

* Panera Bread-launch of series of new 100pct clean, non-carbonated craft beverages made with no preservatives, flavors or colors from artificial sources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: