BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 24 Panera Bread Co:
* Panera Bread to create 10,000 new delivery jobs by end of 2017
Panera Bread Co - expects to add more than 10,000 new in-cafe and delivery driver jobs system-wide by end of 2017
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results