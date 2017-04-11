BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 11 Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd
* Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd announces retirement of Chief Financial Officer Tony Laura
* Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd - Laura will remain with company as a director and continues to be a major shareholder
* Gianni Del Signore to replace Laura Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results