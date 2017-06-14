BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
June 14 Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd :
* Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd announces unregistered common share offering
* Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd - priced a private placement of approximately 6.7 million of its common shares, par value $0.0001 per share
* Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd - priced private placement at a purchase price of $2.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.