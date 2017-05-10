BRIEF-Shanta Gold to acquire Helio
* Shanta to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Helio Resource
May 10 Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd:
* Pangaea Logistics Solutions reports results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Q1 revenue $84.5 million versus $43.9 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.04
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.