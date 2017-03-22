UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 22 Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd :
* Reports financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016
* Q4 revenue $66.3 million versus $55.9 million
* Net income of $0.1 million in Q4 of 2016 as compared to a net loss of $4.8 million in same period of 2015
* Qtrly net income of $0.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.