March 22 Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd :

* Reports financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016

* Q4 revenue $66.3 million versus $55.9 million

* Net income of $0.1 million in Q4 of 2016 as compared to a net loss of $4.8 million in same period of 2015

* Qtrly net income of $0.1 million