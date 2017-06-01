BRIEF-Shanghai Shenda to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 29
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.1 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
June 1Pangda Automobile Trade Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to sell 70 percent stake in a Shenyang-based real estate subsidiary for 730.2 million yuan and will hold 30 percent stake in target unit after transaction
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 6 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28 for A share and July 3 for B share