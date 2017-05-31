BRIEF-Syndicate Bank gets members' nod for raising capital worth up to 35 bln rupees
* Says gets members' nod for raising capital worth up to 35 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 31 Pangda Automobile Trade Co Ltd
* Says it plans to sell 70 percent stake in real estate firm for 730.2 million yuan ($106.96 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qAblsy
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8267 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
MILAN, June 23 At least five energy and infrastructure groups are expected to place non-binding offers for the Italian assets of Spain's Gas Natural, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, adding foreign funds were also looking at the deal.