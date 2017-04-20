April 20 Panion & Bf Biotech Inc :

* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.9 per share to shareholders for 2016

* Says co will use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$0.3 for every one share

* Co will use additional paid-in capital to distribute stock dividend worth T$0.7 for every one share

