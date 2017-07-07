FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Panmure Gordon & Co enters into settlement agreement with Patric Johnson
July 7, 2017 / 12:32 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Panmure Gordon & Co enters into settlement agreement with Patric Johnson

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Panmure Gordon & Co Plc:

* Says co has entered into a settlement agreement with ceo, Patric Johnson for terms of his departure from co

* Johnson will continue to receive his normal salary and benefits up to departure date

* Under terms of his service agreement, after a change of control, Johnson would be entitled to twelve months' notice

* Remuneration committee have decided that Johnson will also receive a discretionary termination payment of 122,700 stg in recognition of his stewardship during past six months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

