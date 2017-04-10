BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 11 Panorama Synergy Ltd:
* Appointment of chief executive officer
* Appointment of Peter R. Lewis to role of CEO of Panorama
* Lewis' appointment will be effective on 17 May 2017
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement