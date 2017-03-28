UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 28 Panorama Synergy Ltd:
* Terry Walsh has decided to step down from his role as chairman and managing director of Panorama
* Board has appointed current non-executive director Gavin Coote as acting chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)