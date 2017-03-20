BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
March 20 Panostaja Oyj:
* Boards of Panostaja subsidiary Takoma Oyj and Takoma Gears Oy decide to file for bankruptcy
* Group has made heavy losses due to sharp decline of offshore and marine industry, which has diminished group's solvency and liquidity
* Together with Panostaja, Takoma has implemented significant functional changes aimed at adapting the operations to the prevalent demand and making them profitable once more
* However, efforts to improve sales efficiency and acquire new customers have failed to increase business volume, and demand for Takoma products on market has been insufficient
* Takoma is currently unable to implement its reorganization program and continue its operations without significant additional financing
* Panostaja will record an estimated loss of 2.5 million euros ($2.7 million) in group's Q2 profit/loss
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION