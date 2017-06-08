BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 8 Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc:
* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc- announced national delivery service through Grubhub
* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc- nine company-owned stores in colorado and denver area launched with delivery service through Grubhub in late may
* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc- an additional 17 franchisee-owned stores will be added over next two weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.