May 10 Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc
* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc - Reiterates full-year ebitda
outlook/increases full-year cash-flow outlook
* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc qtrly domestic system
comparable store sales decreased 5.0%
* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc sees Q2 domestic system-wide
comparable store sales decline in low-to-mid single digits
* Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. reports first quarter 2017
results
* Q1 revenue $32 million versus I/B/E/S view $35.2 million
* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc sees full-year domestic
system-wide comparable store sales growth in range of -2% to
flat
* Q1 loss per share $0.32
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
