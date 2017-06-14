BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
June 14 Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc
* Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc says in connection with Weldon Spangler's appointment as CEO, Spangler will initially receive annual base salary of $515,000 Source text - bit.ly/2sBsXZF Further company coverage:
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.