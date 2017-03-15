March 15 Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc
* Papa murphy’s holdings, inc. Reports fourth quarter and
full-year 2016 results and 2017 outlook
* Q4 earnings per share $0.09
* Q4 revenue $35.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $39.2 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Papa murphy's holdings inc - qtrly domestic system
comparable store sales decreased 7.8% on a comparable 13-week
basis
* Papa murphy's holdings inc - 7.5% decrease at domestic
franchise-owned stores and an 11.1% decrease at company-owned
stores in quarter
* Papa murphy's holdings inc sees fy 2017 domestic
system-wide comparable store sales in range of flat to +2%
* Papa murphy's holdings inc sees 2017 capex, net of cash
proceeds from refranchising, in range of $5.0 million to $7.0
million
* Papa murphy's holdings inc sees fy 2017 domestic franchise
new store openings of approximately 75 units
* Papa murphy's holdings inc sees 2017 ebitda, exclusive of
severance and ceo recruitment, of at least $24 million
* Papa murphy's holdings inc sees fy 2017 cash flow from
operations less capex, net of cash proceeds from refranchising,
of at least $13 million
