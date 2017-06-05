June 5 Papago Inc :

* Says it plans to issue about 170 million new shares of its common stock

* Says issue price will be at T$12~16 per share

* 10~15 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees

* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering

* Remaining to be offered to the existing shareholders

* Proceeds will be used to repay loan and fulfill the working capital

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jjaG4i

