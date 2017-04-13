UPDATE 1-Mother of Uber CEO killed in California boating accident
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
April 13 Trivago Nv
* PAR Capital Management Inc reports 20.8 percent stake in Trivago NV - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2pc2Er6 Further company coverage:
