BRIEF-EastSideCapital drops negotiations regarding purchase of shares in brokerage house
* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT IT DECIDED TO CEDE NEGOTIATIONS CONCERNING THE ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN A BROKERAGE HOUSE
March 7 Hertz Global Holdings Inc
* Par Group, L.P. Reports 6.8 percent passive stake in Hertz Global Holdings as of Feb 24 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT IT DECIDED TO CEDE NEGOTIATIONS CONCERNING THE ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN A BROKERAGE HOUSE
* Increased year-end distribution by 7.1 pct to 97.24 cents per share