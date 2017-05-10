May 10 Par Pacific Holdings Inc

* Par pacific holdings inc - unit entered into an amendment to its supply and offtake agreement dated june 1, 2015

* Par pacific holdings inc - pursuant to amendment, term of supply and offtake agreement was extended through may 31, 2021

* Par pacific holdings-parties agreed to about $30 million forward sale by phr to j. Aron of certain monthly volumes of jet fuel to be delivered to j. Aron